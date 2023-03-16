Louisiana Tech vs. Arkansas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 16
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest at Bud Walton Arena has the Arkansas Razorbacks (21-12) matching up with the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (19-12) at 8:00 PM ET (on March 16). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 74-60 victory as our model heavily favors Arkansas.
The Lady Techsters' most recent outing on Thursday ended in a 64-54 loss to UTEP.
Louisiana Tech vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Louisiana Tech vs. Arkansas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Arkansas 74, Louisiana Tech 60
Louisiana Tech Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Techsters' signature win this season came in a 79-74 victory on January 5 over the Rice Owls, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 85) in our computer rankings.
- Louisiana Tech has tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (five).
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Razorbacks are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 23rd-most victories.
Louisiana Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-74 at home over Rice (No. 85) on January 5
- 70-65 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 116) on February 23
- 62-57 on the road over UTSA (No. 165) on December 29
- 71-52 over George Washington (No. 169) on November 27
- 57-44 on the road over North Texas (No. 207) on February 16
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Louisiana Tech Performance Insights
- The Lady Techsters are outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game, with a +147 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.6 points per game (165th in college basketball) and allow 60.9 per contest (84th in college basketball).
- Louisiana Tech has averaged 0.6 fewer points in C-USA games (65.0) than overall (65.6).
- In 2022-23 the Lady Techsters are scoring 6.1 more points per game at home (68.8) than on the road (62.7).
- Louisiana Tech is allowing fewer points at home (60.9 per game) than away (61.6).
- The Lady Techsters are putting up 65.8 points per contest in their previous 10 games, which is 0.2 more than their average for the season (65.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.