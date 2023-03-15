Mavericks vs. Spurs Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 15
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Mavericks (34-35) visit the San Antonio Spurs (18-50) after losing four straight road games. The Mavericks are favored by 5 points in the matchup, which starts at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Mavericks vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: KENS and BSSW
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: AT&T Center
Mavericks vs. Spurs Score Prediction
- Prediction: Mavericks 119 - Spurs 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Spurs
- Pick ATS: Mavericks (- 5)
- Pick OU:
Over (227)
- The Spurs' .412 ATS win percentage (28-40-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Mavericks' .348 mark (24-42-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- When the spread is set as 5 or more this season, Dallas (6-22-2) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (20%) than San Antonio (19-32) does as the underdog (37.3%).
- When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, San Antonio and its opponents are more successful (55.9% of the time) than Dallas and its opponents (53.6%).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Spurs are 16-49, while the Mavericks are 28-18 as moneyline favorites.
Mavericks Performance Insights
- On offense, Dallas is averaging 113.5 points per game (18th-ranked in league). It is allowing 113.1 points per contest at the other end of the court (12th-ranked).
- The Mavericks haven't posted many dimes this season, ranking second-worst in the NBA with 22.5 assists per contest.
- The Mavericks rank third-best in the NBA by draining 15.1 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank 10th in the league at 36.8%.
- Dallas is attempting 42.7 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 51% of the shots it has attempted (and 61.8% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 41 three-pointers per contest, which are 49% of its shots (and 38.2% of the team's buckets).
