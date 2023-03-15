The Dallas Mavericks, Josh Green included, match up versus the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.

Green, in his last game (March 13 loss against the Grizzlies) posted 23 points and seven assists.

With prop bets available for Green, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Josh Green Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 9.3 9.3 Rebounds 4.5 3.0 3.9 Assists 3.5 1.7 2.0 PRA 26.5 14 15.2 PR 21.5 12.3 13.2 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.6



Josh Green Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, he's put up 5.4% of the Mavericks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.4 per contest.

He's knocked down 1.2 threes per game, or 5.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Green's opponents, the Spurs, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th in the NBA with 104.7 possessions per game, while his Mavericks rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

The Spurs allow 121.9 points per game, worst in the league.

The Spurs are the 20th-ranked team in the league, conceding 44.3 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Spurs have conceded 26.4 per game, 29th in the league.

Giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, the Spurs are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Josh Green vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 26 11 1 2 2 1 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.