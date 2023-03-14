The Dallas Stars (37-17-13) bring a three-game win streak into a road matchup with the Vancouver Canucks (28-32-5), who have won four straight, on Tuesday, March 14 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNP, and BSSW.

Stars vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, and BSSW

ESPN+, SNP, and BSSW Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-140) Canucks (+120) 6.5

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 29 of their 46 games when favored on the moneyline this season (63.0%).

Dallas has a record of 18-12 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter (60.0% win percentage).

The Stars have a 58.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In 26 games this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Stars vs. Canucks Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Canucks Total (Rank) 231 (6th) Goals 217 (11th) 177 (5th) Goals Allowed 248 (30th) 49 (10th) Power Play Goals 49 (10th) 35 (8th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 59 (27th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Nine of Dallas' past 10 games hit the over.

The Stars and their opponents have averaged 6.0 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.5 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

In the last 10 games, the Stars have scored 3.9 more goals per game than their season average.

The Stars offense's 231 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked sixth in the league this year.

On defense, the Stars are one of the best squads in league action, conceding 177 goals to rank fifth.

With a +54 goal differential, they're ranked third-best in the league.

