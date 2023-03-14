Ahead of a matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers (33-35), the New Orleans Pelicans (33-35) will be monitoring three players on the injury report. The play-in game tips at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 14 at Smoothie King Center.

The Pelicans are coming off of a 127-110 victory against the Trail Blazers in their last game on Sunday. Trey Murphy III scored a team-high 41 points for the Pelicans in the win.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brandon Ingram SF Questionable Ankle 22.9 5.0 4.8 Zion Williamson PF Out Hamstring 26.0 7.0 4.6 Jose Alvarado PG Out Tibia 9.0 2.3 3.0

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Anthony Davis: Questionable (Foot), Mohamed Bamba: Out (Ankle), LeBron James: Out (Foot)

Pelicans vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and SportsNet LA

Pelicans Season Insights

The Pelicans put up just 3.2 fewer points per game (114.0) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (117.2).

When it scores more than 117.2 points, New Orleans is 20-5.

In their previous 10 games, the Pelicans are posting 107.5 points per contest, 6.5 fewer points than their season average (114.0).

New Orleans hits 10.8 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league), 1.4 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc (19th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 33.9%.

The Pelicans rank 20th in the NBA with 111.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and ninth defensively with 110.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Pelicans vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -1 226

