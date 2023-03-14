Pelicans vs. Lakers Injury Report Today - March 14
Ahead of a matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers (33-35), the New Orleans Pelicans (33-35) will be monitoring three players on the injury report. The play-in game tips at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 14 at Smoothie King Center.
The Pelicans are coming off of a 127-110 victory against the Trail Blazers in their last game on Sunday. Trey Murphy III scored a team-high 41 points for the Pelicans in the win.
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Brandon Ingram
|SF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|22.9
|5.0
|4.8
|Zion Williamson
|PF
|Out
|Hamstring
|26.0
|7.0
|4.6
|Jose Alvarado
|PG
|Out
|Tibia
|9.0
|2.3
|3.0
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
Lakers Injuries: Anthony Davis: Questionable (Foot), Mohamed Bamba: Out (Ankle), LeBron James: Out (Foot)
Pelicans vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and SportsNet LA
Pelicans Season Insights
- The Pelicans put up just 3.2 fewer points per game (114.0) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (117.2).
- When it scores more than 117.2 points, New Orleans is 20-5.
- In their previous 10 games, the Pelicans are posting 107.5 points per contest, 6.5 fewer points than their season average (114.0).
- New Orleans hits 10.8 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league), 1.4 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc (19th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 33.9%.
- The Pelicans rank 20th in the NBA with 111.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and ninth defensively with 110.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.
Pelicans vs. Lakers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Lakers
|-1
|226
