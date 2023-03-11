The Memphis Grizzlies (39-26) aim to continue a six-game home winning streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (34-33) on March 11, 2023.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks are shooting 47.4% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 44.9% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.

Dallas has put together a 27-18 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.9% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 30th.

The Mavericks average only two more points per game (114) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (112).

When it scores more than 112 points, Dallas is 23-12.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Mavericks are better offensively, putting up 115.9 points per game, compared to 111.9 on the road. They're also better defensively, conceding 111.4 points per game at home, and 115.2 on the road.

At home the Mavericks are averaging 21.9 assists per game, 1.2 less than away (23.1).

Mavericks Injuries