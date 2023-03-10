Southern vs. Jackson State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SWAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest between the Jackson State Lady Tigers (21-8) and Southern Lady Jaguars (16-14) squaring off at Bartow Arena has a projected final score of 68-54 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Jackson State, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET on March 10.
In their most recent game on Thursday, the Lady Jaguars secured a 64-37 win over Prairie View A&M.
Southern vs. Jackson State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
Southern vs. Jackson State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Jackson State 68, Southern 54
Southern Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Lady Jaguars defeated the Alabama State Lady Hornets 75-63 on March 2.
- Southern has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (14).
Southern 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-63 at home over Alabama State (No. 266) on March 2
- 59-49 at home over Grambling (No. 270) on January 14
- 54-50 on the road over Grambling (No. 270) on February 18
- 69-52 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 271) on February 11
- 64-37 over Prairie View A&M (No. 271) on March 9
Southern Performance Insights
- The Lady Jaguars put up 57.5 points per game (317th in college basketball) while giving up 60.5 per outing (82nd in college basketball). They have a -92 scoring differential and have been outscored by three points per game.
- Southern scores more in conference action (60.3 points per game) than overall (57.5).
- The Lady Jaguars are putting up more points at home (65.7 per game) than on the road (51.3).
- At home, Southern concedes 56.7 points per game. Away, it concedes 64.6.
- The Lady Jaguars are scoring 59.9 points per contest over their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 57.5.
