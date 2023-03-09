Coming off a loss last time out, the Dallas Stars will visit the Buffalo Sabres (who also lost their previous game) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can tune in to watch the Stars attempt to defeat the the Sabres on ESPN+, BSSW, and MSG-B.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSG-B

Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Stars vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/23/2023 Stars Sabres 3-2 (F/OT) BUF

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 168 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 212 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 10th-best scoring team in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Stars have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 64 38 42 80 50 48 0% Roope Hintz 56 30 29 59 30 19 52.1% Jamie Benn 64 26 31 57 34 39 59.7% Joe Pavelski 64 15 41 56 42 27 52.5% Max Domi 62 19 31 50 45 52 53.4%

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres have conceded 223 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 24th in the NHL.

The Sabres' 232 goals on the season (3.7 per game) rank them third in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Sabres are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Sabres have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that span.

Sabres Key Players