The top-seeded SE Louisiana Lions (20-9) is set to play the No. 3 seed Lamar Cardinals (20-11) in the Southland Tournament Championship with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket up for grabs. The game on Thursday at The Legacy Center begins at 5:00 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

SE Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

SE Louisiana vs. Lamar Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals put up 10.3 more points per game (64.7) than the Lions give up (54.4).

When it scores more than 54.4 points, Lamar is 18-4.

SE Louisiana is 18-6 when it gives up fewer than 64.7 points.

The Lions record just 2.5 more points per game (62.6) than the Cardinals give up (60.1).

SE Louisiana has a 15-1 record when putting up more than 60.1 points.

Lamar is 13-7 when giving up fewer than 62.6 points.

This season the Lions are shooting 41.1% from the field, 7.2% lower than the Cardinals give up.

The Cardinals make 32.9% of their shots from the field, 8.1% lower than the Lions' defensive field-goal percentage.

SE Louisiana Schedule