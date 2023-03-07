The Dallas Mavericks (33-32) will be monitoring two players on the injury report ahead of their Tuesday, March 7 matchup with the Utah Jazz (31-34) at American Airlines Center, which begins at 8:30 PM ET.

The Mavericks head into this contest following a 130-126 loss to the Suns on Sunday. Luka Doncic's team-high 34 points paced the Mavericks in the loss.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG MaximilianKleber PF Questionable Hamstring 6.5 3.5 1.1 JaVale McGee C Questionable Ankle 4.1 2.6 0.3

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Jazz Injuries: Collin Sexton: Out (Hamstring), Jordan Clarkson: Questionable (Hand), Walker Kessler: Questionable (Illness)

Mavericks vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and SportsNet RM

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Mavericks Season Insights

The Mavericks average just 3.2 fewer points per game (114) than the Jazz allow (117.2).

Dallas is 17-9 when scoring more than 117.2 points.

The Mavericks' offense has been much improved over their last 10 games, scoring 122.1 points per contest compared to the 114 they've averaged this year.

Dallas knocks down 4.2 more threes per game than the opposition, 15.1 (third-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 10.9.

The Mavericks score 114.7 points per 100 possessions (sixth in the league), while giving up 113.7 points per 100 possessions (21st in the NBA).

Mavericks vs. Jazz Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -9.5 237.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.