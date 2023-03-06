How to Watch the New Orleans vs. McNeese Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Southland Tournament
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 6 seed McNeese Cowgirls (11-18) will head into the Southland Tournament against the No. 7 seed New Orleans Privateers (8-19) on Monday at The Legacy Center, beginning at 2:30 PM.
New Orleans Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana
New Orleans vs. McNeese Scoring Comparison
- The Privateers' 60.7 points per game are 8.5 fewer points than the 69.2 the Cowgirls allow to opponents.
- New Orleans is 6-6 when allowing fewer than 64.5 points.
- New Orleans is 4-2 when it scores more than 69.2 points.
- The 64.5 points per game the Cowgirls average are the same as the Privateers allow.
- McNeese has a 10-3 record when scoring more than 66.5 points.
- McNeese has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.7 points.
New Orleans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/23/2023
|Nicholls
|W 88-73
|Lakefront Arena
|2/25/2023
|@ Lamar
|W 62-61
|Montagne Center
|3/1/2023
|@ McNeese
|L 68-56
|The Legacy Center
|3/6/2023
|McNeese
|-
|The Legacy Center
