McNeese vs. New Orleans Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Southland Tournament
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's contest that pits the New Orleans Privateers (8-19) against the McNeese Cowgirls (11-18) at The Legacy Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-65 in favor of New Orleans. Tipoff is at 2:30 PM ET on March 6.
The Cowgirls beat the Privateers 68-56 on Wednesday when they last played.
McNeese vs. New Orleans Game Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
McNeese vs. New Orleans Score Prediction
- Prediction: New Orleans 66, McNeese 65
McNeese Schedule Analysis
- The Cowgirls beat the Incarnate Word Cardinals in a 69-34 win on January 26. It was their best victory of the season.
McNeese 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-67 on the road over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 264) on February 4
- 69-54 at home over Houston Christian (No. 298) on January 14
- 65-60 on the road over Houston Christian (No. 298) on February 23
- 68-56 at home over New Orleans (No. 309) on March 1
- 71-65 at home over Northwestern State (No. 322) on January 5
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
McNeese Performance Insights
- The Cowgirls have a -137 scoring differential, falling short by 4.7 points per game. They're putting up 64.5 points per game to rank 194th in college basketball and are allowing 69.2 per outing to rank 296th in college basketball.
- With 63.7 points per game in Southland matchups, McNeese is putting up 0.8 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (64.5 PPG).
- At home, the Cowgirls are averaging 10.4 more points per game (69.9) than they are in away games (59.5).
- McNeese cedes 65.6 points per game in home games this season, compared to 72.5 in road games.
- The Cowgirls have been putting up 59.7 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 64.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.