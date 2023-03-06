Brandon Ingram and the rest of the New Orleans Pelicans will be facing the Sacramento Kings on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 108-99 loss to the Warriors, Ingram tallied 17 points and four assists.

In this piece we'll break down Ingram's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Brandon Ingram Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 23.3 28.6 Rebounds 5.5 5.1 4.7 Assists 5.5 4.7 4.2 PRA 37.5 33.1 37.5 PR 32.5 28.4 33.3 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.5



Brandon Ingram Insights vs. the Kings

This season, he's put up 9.3% of the Pelicans' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.1 per contest.

He's connected on 1.6 threes per game, or 6.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Pelicans rank 18th in possessions per game with 102.7. His opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest tempos with 103.6 possessions per contest.

The Kings are the 28th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 118.5 points per game.

Giving up 41.6 rebounds per game, the Kings are the third-ranked team in the NBA.

Allowing 26.2 assists per game, the Kings are the 25th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Kings are ranked 15th in the NBA, giving up 12.3 makes per game.

Brandon Ingram vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2022 34 17 7 8 1 0 0 3/2/2022 32 33 5 6 2 0 0 10/29/2021 36 22 6 6 2 0 0

