Josh Green's Dallas Mavericks take on the Phoenix Suns at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Green, in his most recent appearance, had five points in a 133-126 win over the 76ers.

Let's break down Green's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Josh Green Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.1 12.8 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 4.1 Assists -- 1.6 2.2 PRA -- 13.5 19.1 PR 13.5 11.9 16.9 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.9



Josh Green Insights vs. the Suns

Green is responsible for attempting 4.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.0 per game.

He's attempted 2.8 threes per game, or 4.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Green's Mavericks average 99.4 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Suns are one of the league's slowest with 101.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Suns are ranked fourth in the league, conceding 110.8 points per game.

On the boards, the Suns are ranked 13th in the league, giving up 43.0 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Suns are ranked fifth in the league, allowing 23.4 per game.

The Suns allow 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, second-ranked in the league.

Josh Green vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/26/2023 32 9 4 3 1 0 2 12/5/2022 31 16 4 5 1 0 2 10/19/2022 18 1 4 2 0 1 1

