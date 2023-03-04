Louisiana Tech vs. Florida Atlantic Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Saturday's game between the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (18-11) and Florida Atlantic Owls (12-16) squaring off at FAU Arena has a projected final score of 68-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Louisiana Tech, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on March 4.
The Lady Techsters are coming off of a 69-62 win over Florida International in their most recent game on Thursday.
Louisiana Tech vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
Louisiana Tech vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisiana Tech 68, Florida Atlantic 62
Louisiana Tech Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Techsters picked up their best win of the season on January 5 by securing a 79-74 victory over the Rice Owls, the No. 84-ranked team in our computer rankings.
- Louisiana Tech has five losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 31st-most in the country.
Louisiana Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-65 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 125) on February 23
- 62-57 on the road over UTSA (No. 168) on December 29
- 71-52 over George Washington (No. 171) on November 27
- 57-44 on the road over North Texas (No. 206) on February 16
- 81-66 at home over North Texas (No. 206) on January 11
Louisiana Tech Performance Insights
- The Lady Techsters have a +152 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.3 points per game. They're putting up 66.1 points per game, 159th in college basketball, and are giving up 60.8 per contest to rank 83rd in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, Louisiana Tech has put up 64.9 points per game in C-USA play, and 66.1 overall.
- At home the Lady Techsters are scoring 68.8 points per game, 6.3 more than they are averaging away (62.5).
- In 2022-23 Louisiana Tech is allowing 0.8 fewer points per game at home (60.9) than away (61.7).
- While the Lady Techsters are scoring 66.1 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their last 10 games, producing 66.9 a contest.
