The LSU Lady Tigers (27-1) aim to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (21-10) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The game airs on SEC Network.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

LSU vs. Georgia Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Bulldogs score an average of 67.2 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 57 the Lady Tigers give up to opponents.
  • Georgia is 20-9 when allowing fewer than 84.8 points.
  • Georgia has put together an 18-5 record in games it scores more than 57 points.
  • The Lady Tigers score 84.8 points per game, 27.2 more points than the 57.6 the Lady Bulldogs allow.
  • LSU is 27-1 when scoring more than 57.6 points.
  • LSU's record is 22-0 when it gives up fewer than 67.2 points.
  • The Lady Tigers shoot 47.2% from the field, 9.7% higher than the Lady Bulldogs allow defensively.
  • The Lady Bulldogs make 40.2% of their shots from the field, 4.9% higher than the Lady Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

LSU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/19/2023 @ Florida W 90-79 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
2/23/2023 @ Vanderbilt W 82-63 Memorial Gymnasium
2/26/2023 Mississippi State W 74-59 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
3/3/2023 Georgia - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

