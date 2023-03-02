Thursday's game at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center has the Grambling Lady Tigers (9-18) squaring off against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (13-13) at 6:00 PM (on March 2). Our computer prediction projects a 61-58 win for Grambling, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Lady Tigers head into this contest on the heels of a 59-52 win against Bethune-Cookman on Monday.

Grambling vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana

Grambling vs. Alabama A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Grambling 61, Alabama A&M 58

Grambling Schedule Analysis

On January 2, the Lady Tigers captured their best win of the season, a 66-60 victory over the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 256) in our computer rankings.

Grambling 2022-23 Best Wins

52-51 on the road over Alabama State (No. 262) on February 4

59-52 on the road over Bethune-Cookman (No. 270) on February 27

69-59 at home over New Orleans (No. 305) on November 18

71-68 at home over Florida A&M (No. 333) on January 9

61-46 on the road over Florida A&M (No. 333) on February 25

Grambling Performance Insights