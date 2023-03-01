Tulane vs. Memphis Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 1
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest features the Memphis Lady Tigers (18-9) and the Tulane Green Wave (17-11) facing off at Elma Roane Fieldhouse (on March 1) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-61 victory for Memphis.
The Green Wave's most recent outing on Saturday ended in a 64-56 win over East Carolina.
Tulane vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee
Tulane vs. Memphis Score Prediction
- Prediction: Memphis 68, Tulane 61
Tulane Schedule Analysis
- Against the SMU Mustangs, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Green Wave registered their best win of the season on February 15, a 52-50 home victory.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Tulane is 1-5 (.167%) -- tied for the 29th-most defeats.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Lady Tigers are 8-2 (.800%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.
Tulane 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-56 at home over East Carolina (No. 92) on February 25
- 103-100 on the road over Troy (No. 124) on December 7
- 76-53 at home over Wichita State (No. 134) on January 11
- 77-72 at home over Tulsa (No. 136) on January 21
- 69-67 on the road over Tulsa (No. 136) on February 12
Tulane Performance Insights
- The Green Wave's +216 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 68 points per game (132nd in college basketball) while giving up 60.3 per outing (74th in college basketball).
- In AAC games, Tulane has averaged 8.3 fewer points (59.7) than overall (68) in 2022-23.
- The Green Wave score 69.6 points per game at home, and 64.8 on the road.
- Tulane is conceding fewer points at home (55.5 per game) than away (66.3).
- The Green Wave are averaging 59.7 points per contest in their last 10 games, which is 8.3 fewer points than their average for the season (68).
