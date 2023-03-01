Wednesday's game features the Lamar Cardinals (17-11) and the Nicholls Lady Colonels (5-23) matching up at Stopher Gym in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 72-55 win for heavily favored Lamar according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on March 1.

The Lady Colonels head into this matchup following a 64-46 victory over Houston Christian on Saturday.

Nicholls vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana

Nicholls vs. Lamar Score Prediction

Prediction: Lamar 72, Nicholls 55

Nicholls Schedule Analysis

The Lady Colonels' best win this season came in an 80-74 victory over the Lamar Cardinals on January 12.

The Lady Colonels have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country (nine).

Nicholls has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (14).

Nicholls 2022-23 Best Wins

60-55 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 277) on November 13

64-46 at home over Houston Christian (No. 292) on February 25

84-74 over Mississippi Valley State (No. 360) on November 26

Nicholls Performance Insights