Louisiana vs. Appalachian State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Sun Belt Tournament
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (16-14) against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-19) at Pensacola Bay Center has a projected final score of 67-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Louisiana, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:30 PM on March 1.
The Ragin' Cajuns are coming off of a 69-64 loss to Southern Miss in their last game on Friday.
Louisiana vs. Appalachian State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida
Louisiana vs. Appalachian State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisiana 67, Appalachian State 61
Louisiana Schedule Analysis
- When the Ragin' Cajuns beat the Houston Cougars, the No. 75 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 55-48 on November 7, it was their best victory of the season thus far.
Louisiana 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-51 on the road over Texas State (No. 150) on January 7
- 61-51 at home over Old Dominion (No. 164) on January 19
- 68-58 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 165) on January 26
- 54-38 over Abilene Christian (No. 175) on November 27
- 60-59 on the road over North Texas (No. 200) on November 25
Louisiana Performance Insights
- The Ragin' Cajuns have a +16 scoring differential, putting up 58.6 points per game (302nd in college basketball) and allowing 58.1 (43rd in college basketball).
- Louisiana is posting 61.4 points per game this season in conference matchups, which is 2.8 more points per game than its overall average (58.6).
- Offensively, the Ragin' Cajuns have fared better in home games this season, posting 61.9 points per game, compared to 58 per game away from home.
- Louisiana gives up 55.1 points per game in home games this year, compared to 60.8 when playing on the road.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have been racking up 62.7 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 58.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
