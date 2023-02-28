Tuesday's contest that pits the Arkansas State Red Wolves (11-18) against the UL Monroe Warhawks (7-22) at Pensacola Bay Center has a projected final score of 74-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Arkansas State, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 28.

The Warhawks enter this matchup on the heels of a 77-63 loss to Appalachian State on Friday.

UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida

UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas State 74, UL Monroe 64

UL Monroe Schedule Analysis

The Warhawks captured their best win of the season on January 7, when they beat the Coastal Carolina Lady Chanticleers, who rank No. 209 in our computer rankings, 73-71.

Based on the RPI, the Red Wolves have 10 losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, UL Monroe is 3-11 (.214%) -- tied for the 20th-most losses.

UL Monroe 2022-23 Best Wins

81-66 at home over Arkansas State (No. 260) on December 29

69-65 at home over Alcorn State (No. 298) on December 19

69-65 at home over South Alabama (No. 335) on January 28

UL Monroe Performance Insights