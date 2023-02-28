The Dallas Mavericks (32-30) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to play the Indiana Pacers (27-35) on Tuesday, February 28 at American Airlines Center, with tip-off at 8:30 PM ET.

The Mavericks are coming off of a 111-108 loss to the Lakers in their last outing on Sunday. In the Mavericks' loss, Luka Doncic led the way with a team-high 26 points (adding nine rebounds and five assists).

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Davis Bertans PF Out Calf 4.1 0.9 0.4 MaximilianKleber PF Questionable Hamstring 6.2 3.5 1

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Pacers Injuries: Daniel Theis: Questionable (Thumb)

Mavericks vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and BSIN

Mavericks Season Insights

The Mavericks average only four fewer points per game (113.4) than the Pacers allow (117.4).

Dallas has a 16-7 record when putting up more than 117.4 points.

The Mavericks' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, racking up 118.8 points per contest compared to the 113.4 they've averaged this season.

Dallas connects on 15 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league) at a 36.8% rate (ninth-best in the NBA), compared to the 10.9 per game its opponents make at a 34.9% rate.

The Mavericks' 114.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank sixth in the NBA, and the 113 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 18th in the league.

Mavericks vs. Pacers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -7.5 236

