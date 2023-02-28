The Dallas Mavericks (32-30) take the court against the Indiana Pacers (27-35) as 6.5-point favorites on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSIN.

Mavericks vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSIN

BSSW and BSIN Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 118 - Pacers 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 6.5)

Pacers (+ 6.5) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



The Mavericks have had less success against the spread than the Pacers this year, recording an ATS record of 22-37-3, as opposed to the 33-28-1 mark of the Pacers.

Dallas covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 25% of the time. That's less often than Indiana covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (57.1%).

Dallas' games have gone over the total 54.8% of the time this season (34 out of 62), which is more often than Indiana's games have (29 out of 62).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Mavericks are 26-16, a better record than the Pacers have put up (19-31) as moneyline underdogs.

Mavericks Performance Insights

This year, Dallas is averaging 113.4 points per game (18th-ranked in NBA) and ceding 112.5 points per contest (11th-ranked).

When it comes to assists, the Mavericks are dishing out only 22.4 dimes per contest (third-worst in league).

The Mavericks rank top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking third-best in the league with 15 treys per game. Meanwhile, they rank ninth with a 36.8% shooting percentage from downtown.

This year, Dallas has taken 51.2% two-pointers, accounting for 62.1% of the team's baskets. It has shot 48.8% three-pointers (37.9% of the team's baskets).

