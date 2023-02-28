Kyrie Irving plus his Dallas Mavericks teammates face the Indiana Pacers at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last action, a 111-108 loss to the Lakers, Irving tallied 21 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

In this piece we'll examine Irving's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Kyrie Irving Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 27.0 27.5 Rebounds 4.5 5.1 5.3 Assists 5.5 5.4 6.4 PRA 35.5 37.5 39.2 PR 29.5 32.1 32.8 3PM 3.5 3.3 3.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Kyrie Irving's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Kyrie Irving Insights vs. the Pacers

Irving's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 104.9 possessions per game, while his Mavericks average 99.3 per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams.

The Pacers are the 23rd-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 117.4 points per game.

On the glass, the Pacers have allowed 45.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 28th in the NBA.

Allowing 26.2 assists per contest, the Pacers are the 27th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Pacers are the 18th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Kyrie Irving vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2022 38 20 4 4 3 0 0 10/31/2022 43 28 6 6 4 1 4 10/29/2022 40 35 2 6 5 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Irving or any of his Mavericks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.