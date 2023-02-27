The New Orleans Pelicans, with Jose Alvarado, take on the Orlando Magic at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Alvarado, in his previous game (February 25 loss against the Knicks) put up six points.

With prop bets available for Alvarado, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jose Alvarado Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 9.1 6.7 Rebounds -- 2.3 1.6 Assists 2.5 3.1 2.7 PRA -- 14.5 11 PR -- 11.4 8.3 3PM 0.5 1.4 0.9



Jose Alvarado Insights vs. the Magic

This season, he's put up 9.0% of the Pelicans' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.0 per contest.

Alvarado is averaging 4.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.1% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Alvarado's Pelicans average 103.1 possessions per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams, while the Magic have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 101.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Magic have allowed 113.7 points per contest, which is 16th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Magic have allowed 42.2 rebounds per contest, which puts them seventh in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Magic are ranked 21st in the league, giving up 25.8 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Magic are ranked 27th in the NBA, allowing 13 makes per contest.

Jose Alvarado vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2023 30 17 4 4 3 0 1

