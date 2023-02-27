Monday's game that pits the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats (10-16) versus the Grambling Lady Tigers (8-18) at Moore Gymnasium has a projected final score of 63-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Bethune-Cookman, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM on February 27.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Lady Tigers claimed a 61-46 win against Florida A&M.

Grambling vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida

Grambling vs. Bethune-Cookman Score Prediction

Prediction: Bethune-Cookman 63, Grambling 59

Grambling Schedule Analysis

Against the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers on January 2, the Lady Tigers picked up their signature win of the season, a 66-60 road victory.

Grambling 2022-23 Best Wins

52-51 on the road over Alabama State (No. 262) on February 4

69-59 at home over New Orleans (No. 305) on November 18

71-68 at home over Florida A&M (No. 333) on January 9

61-46 on the road over Florida A&M (No. 333) on February 25

63-57 at home over Texas Southern (No. 336) on February 11

Grambling Performance Insights