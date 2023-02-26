The Dallas Mavericks (32-29) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers (28-32) at American Airlines Center on Sunday, February 26 at 3:30 PM ET.

Their last time out, the Mavericks won on Thursday 142-116 over the Spurs. In the win, Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 28 points.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Davis Bertans PF Out Calf 4.1 0.9 0.4 MaximilianKleber PF Out Hamstring 6.2 3.5 1

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Anthony Davis: Questionable (Foot), LeBron James: Questionable (Foot)

Mavericks vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: ABC

Mavericks Season Insights

The 113.5 points per game the Mavericks put up are just 4.6 fewer points than the Lakers allow (118.1).

When Dallas totals more than 118.1 points, it is 16-7.

The Mavericks have been scoring 119.1 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 113.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Dallas hits 14.9 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league) while shooting 36.7% from deep (ninth-best in the NBA). It is making 3.9 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 11 per game while shooting 35.2%.

The Mavericks average 114.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (fifth in the league), and allow 113.1 points per 100 possessions (19th in the NBA).

Mavericks vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -4

