LSU vs. Mississippi State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has the LSU Lady Tigers (26-1) squaring off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-8) at 6:00 PM ET (on February 26). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 74-62 win as our model heavily favors LSU.
In their last outing on Thursday, the Lady Tigers secured an 82-63 win over Vanderbilt.
LSU vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
LSU vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction
- Prediction: LSU 74, Mississippi State 62
LSU Schedule Analysis
- Against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Lady Tigers picked up their signature win of the season on January 30, a 76-68 home victory.
- The Lady Tigers have five wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in Division 1.
- LSU has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (eight).
- The Lady Tigers have six wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.
LSU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 26) on February 16
- 89-51 on the road over Alabama (No. 33) on January 23
- 82-77 at home over Georgia (No. 43) on February 2
- 79-76 at home over Arkansas (No. 47) on January 19
- 69-45 on the road over Arkansas (No. 47) on December 29
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
LSU Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers average 85.1 points per game (third in college basketball) while giving up 57.0 per contest (31st in college basketball). They have a +761 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 28.1 points per game.
- In conference games, LSU averages fewer points per game (77.5) than its season average (85.1).
- Offensively, the Lady Tigers have fared better at home this season, averaging 89.1 points per game, compared to 77.2 per game on the road.
- LSU allows 53.3 points per game at home this year, compared to 63.2 away from home.
- The Lady Tigers' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, scoring 78.7 points a contest compared to the 85.1 they've averaged this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.