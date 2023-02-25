The Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats (10-15) will be trying to break a three-game losing skid when hosting the Southern Lady Jaguars (12-13) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Moore Gymnasium. It will air at 1:30 PM ET.

Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: CBS

Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman Scoring Comparison

The Lady Jaguars' 56.4 points per game are 8.3 fewer points than the 64.7 the Lady Wildcats allow to opponents.

Southern is 9-3 when giving up fewer than 61.1 points.

When it scores more than 64.7 points, Southern is 8-0.

The 61.1 points per game the Lady Wildcats average are the same as the Lady Jaguars give up.

Bethune-Cookman has an 8-3 record when putting up more than 62.6 points.

Bethune-Cookman has a 6-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 56.4 points.

Southern Schedule