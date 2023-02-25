Nicholls vs. Houston Christian Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Saturday's contest at Stopher Gym has the Houston Christian Huskies (11-16) going head to head against the Nicholls Lady Colonels (4-23) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 68-58 win for heavily favored Houston Christian.
The Lady Colonels head into this contest on the heels of an 88-73 loss to New Orleans on Thursday.
Nicholls vs. Houston Christian Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana
Nicholls vs. Houston Christian Score Prediction
- Prediction: Houston Christian 68, Nicholls 58
Nicholls Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Colonels took down the Lamar Cardinals in an 80-74 win on January 12. It was their signature victory of the season.
- The Lady Colonels have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (nine).
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Nicholls is 2-14 (.125%) -- tied for the sixth-most defeats.
Nicholls 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-55 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 275) on November 13
- 84-74 over Mississippi Valley State (No. 359) on November 26
Nicholls Performance Insights
- The Lady Colonels have been outscored by 15.1 points per game (scoring 57.9 points per game to rank 312th in college basketball while allowing 73 per outing to rank 339th in college basketball) and have a -406 scoring differential overall.
- Nicholls' offense has been more effective in Southland games this season, tallying 59.8 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 57.9 PPG.
- When playing at home, the Lady Colonels are averaging 5.4 more points per game (59.8) than they are on the road (54.4).
- Defensively, Nicholls has been better at home this season, surrendering 69.6 points per game, compared to 75.8 in road games.
- The Lady Colonels have been putting up 58.9 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 57.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
