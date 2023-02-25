Saturday's contest at University Center (LA) has the SE Louisiana Lions (17-9) taking on the McNeese Cowgirls (10-17) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 72-54 win as our model heavily favors SE Louisiana.

In their last matchup on Thursday, the Cowgirls secured a 65-60 victory over Houston Christian.

McNeese vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

McNeese vs. SE Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: SE Louisiana 72, McNeese 54

McNeese Schedule Analysis

Against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on February 4, the Cowgirls picked up their best win of the season, a 75-67 road victory.

McNeese has nine losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in Division 1.

McNeese 2022-23 Best Wins

69-54 at home over Houston Christian (No. 278) on January 14

65-60 on the road over Houston Christian (No. 278) on February 23

69-34 on the road over Incarnate Word (No. 284) on January 26

71-65 at home over Northwestern State (No. 310) on January 5

76-66 at home over UL Monroe (No. 338) on December 14

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

McNeese Performance Insights