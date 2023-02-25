Saturday's contest features the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (22-4) and the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (17-10) squaring off at Thomas Assembly Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 71-58 win for heavily favored Middle Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.

In their most recent game on Thursday, the Lady Techsters claimed a 70-65 victory against Western Kentucky.

Louisiana Tech vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

How to Watch on TV: ESPN3

Louisiana Tech vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 71, Louisiana Tech 58

Louisiana Tech Schedule Analysis

The Lady Techsters' best win of the season came against the Rice Owls, a top 100 team (No. 89), according to our computer rankings. The Lady Techsters secured the 79-74 home win on January 5.

Louisiana Tech has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (five).

The Lady Techsters have seven wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 23rd-most in the nation.

Louisiana Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

70-65 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 135) on February 23

71-52 over George Washington (No. 165) on November 27

62-57 on the road over UTSA (No. 181) on December 29

81-66 at home over North Texas (No. 195) on January 11

57-44 on the road over North Texas (No. 195) on February 16

Louisiana Tech Performance Insights