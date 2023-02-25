Louisiana Tech vs. Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest features the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (22-4) and the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (17-10) squaring off at Thomas Assembly Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 71-58 win for heavily favored Middle Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.
In their most recent game on Thursday, the Lady Techsters claimed a 70-65 victory against Western Kentucky.
Louisiana Tech vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN3
Louisiana Tech vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction
- Prediction: Middle Tennessee 71, Louisiana Tech 58
Louisiana Tech Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Techsters' best win of the season came against the Rice Owls, a top 100 team (No. 89), according to our computer rankings. The Lady Techsters secured the 79-74 home win on January 5.
- Louisiana Tech has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (five).
- The Lady Techsters have seven wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 23rd-most in the nation.
Louisiana Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-65 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 135) on February 23
- 71-52 over George Washington (No. 165) on November 27
- 62-57 on the road over UTSA (No. 181) on December 29
- 81-66 at home over North Texas (No. 195) on January 11
- 57-44 on the road over North Texas (No. 195) on February 16
Louisiana Tech Performance Insights
- The Lady Techsters outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game (scoring 66.2 points per game to rank 160th in college basketball while allowing 60.8 per contest to rank 86th in college basketball) and have a +147 scoring differential overall.
- Louisiana Tech's offense has been worse in C-USA games this year, averaging 65.1 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 66.2 PPG.
- The Lady Techsters are averaging 69.5 points per game this year at home, which is 7.7 more points than they're averaging in road games (61.8).
- Defensively, Louisiana Tech has been better at home this season, surrendering 60.9 points per game, compared to 61.7 in away games.
- The Lady Techsters have been scoring 64.6 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 66.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
