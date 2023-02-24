Friday's contest between the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (16-13) and the Southern Miss Lady Eagles (19-9) at Cajundome is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 61-59, with Louisiana taking home the win. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 24.

The Ragin' Cajuns lost their last game 58-51 against Texas State on Wednesday.

Louisiana vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, February 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

Louisiana vs. Southern Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana 61, Southern Miss 59

Louisiana Schedule Analysis

Against the Houston Cougars, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Ragin' Cajuns picked up their best win of the season on November 7, a 55-48 home victory.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Ragin' Cajuns are 6-5 (.545%) -- tied for the 45th-most wins.

Louisiana 2022-23 Best Wins

71-51 on the road over Texas State (No. 151) on January 7

61-51 at home over Old Dominion (No. 159) on January 19

68-58 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 165) on January 26

54-38 over Abilene Christian (No. 179) on November 27

60-59 on the road over North Texas (No. 198) on November 25

Louisiana Performance Insights