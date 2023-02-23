The Toronto Raptors (28-31) hit the court against the New Orleans Pelicans (30-29) as 5.5-point favorites on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and BSNO.

Pelicans vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023

Thursday, February 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TSN and BSNO

TSN and BSNO Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Pelicans vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Raptors 115 - Pelicans 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Pelicans (+ 5.5)

Pelicans (+ 5.5) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



In the 2022-23 season, the Raptors (28-30-1 ATS) and the Pelicans (28-30-1 ATS) have had similar success against the spread.

Toronto covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 41.2% of the time. That's more often than New Orleans covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (12.5%).

Both Toronto and New Orleans games have gone over the point total 54.2% of the time this season.

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Raptors are 19-15, while the Pelicans are 10-20 as moneyline underdogs.

Pelicans Performance Insights

In 2022-23, New Orleans is 11th in the league on offense (114.9 points scored per game) and 16th on defense (113.5 points conceded).

At 25.7 assists per game, the Pelicans are ninth in the league.

The Pelicans are 23rd in the league in 3-pointers made (10.8 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (35.5%).

New Orleans attempts 34.4% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 25.5% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 65.6% of its shots, with 74.5% of its makes coming from there.

