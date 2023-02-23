Thursday's game that pits the New Orleans Privateers (6-18) against the Nicholls Lady Colonels (4-22) at Lakefront Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-57 in favor of New Orleans, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Lady Colonels' last game on Monday ended in a 77-70 loss to Texas A&M-Commerce.

Nicholls vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Nicholls vs. New Orleans Score Prediction

Prediction: New Orleans 71, Nicholls 57

Nicholls Schedule Analysis

The Lady Colonels beat the Lamar Cardinals in an 80-74 win on January 12. It was their signature victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Nicholls is 2-13 (.133%) -- tied for the seventh-most defeats.

Nicholls 2022-23 Best Wins

60-55 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 277) on November 13

84-74 over Mississippi Valley State (No. 358) on November 26

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Nicholls Performance Insights