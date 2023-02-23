New Orleans vs. Nicholls Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Thursday's game between the New Orleans Privateers (6-18) and the Nicholls Lady Colonels (4-22) at Lakefront Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-57 and heavily favors New Orleans to take home the win. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Privateers are coming off of an 82-81 loss to Northwestern State in their last game on Saturday.
New Orleans vs. Nicholls Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana
New Orleans vs. Nicholls Score Prediction
- Prediction: New Orleans 71, Nicholls 57
New Orleans Schedule Analysis
- The Privateers captured their best win of the season on January 28, when they took down the SE Louisiana Lions, who rank No. 141 in our computer rankings, 59-42.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, New Orleans is 5-12 (.294%) -- tied for the 15th-most defeats.
New Orleans 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-46 at home over Lamar (No. 181) on January 5
- 70-59 at home over Northwestern State (No. 311) on January 21
- 65-59 at home over McNeese (No. 324) on February 11
- 71-63 at home over South Alabama (No. 344) on November 14
- 83-68 on the road over Nicholls (No. 355) on February 9
New Orleans Performance Insights
- The Privateers have a -160 scoring differential, falling short by 6.7 points per game. They're putting up 59.7 points per game to rank 279th in college basketball and are giving up 66.4 per outing to rank 241st in college basketball.
- With 61 points per game in Southland action, New Orleans is averaging 1.3 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (59.7 PPG).
- The Privateers score 60.5 points per game in home games, compared to 59.1 points per game in away games, a difference of 1.4 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, New Orleans is ceding 59 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 71.6.
- The Privateers have seen an uptick in scoring recently, racking up 64.2 points per game in their last 10 outings, 4.5 points more than the 59.7 they've scored this year.
