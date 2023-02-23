McNeese vs. Houston Christian Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Houston Christian Huskies (11-15) and McNeese Cowgirls (9-17) squaring off at Sharp Gymnasium has a projected final score of 68-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Houston Christian, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Cowgirls' last contest was a 75-62 loss to Texas A&M-CC on Saturday.
McNeese vs. Houston Christian Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas
McNeese vs. Houston Christian Score Prediction
- Prediction: Houston Christian 68, McNeese 61
McNeese Schedule Analysis
- The Cowgirls beat the No. 247-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Texas A&M-Commerce Lions, 75-67, on February 4, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- McNeese has nine losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 27th-most in Division 1.
McNeese 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-54 at home over Houston Christian (No. 277) on January 14
- 69-34 on the road over Incarnate Word (No. 284) on January 26
- 71-65 at home over Northwestern State (No. 311) on January 5
- 76-66 at home over UL Monroe (No. 333) on December 14
- 70-62 at home over Nicholls (No. 355) on January 21
McNeese Performance Insights
- The Cowgirls' -137 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 64.9 points per game (184th in college basketball) while allowing 70.2 per contest (312th in college basketball).
- McNeese has averaged 0.7 fewer points in Southland action (64.2) than overall (64.9).
- The Cowgirls average 70.0 points per game at home, and 59.8 away.
- In 2022-23 McNeese is giving up 7.5 fewer points per game at home (66.4) than on the road (73.9).
- Over their past 10 games, the Cowgirls are posting 63.0 points per contest, 1.9 fewer points than their season average (64.9).
