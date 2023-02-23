On Thursday, February 23, 2023, the Dallas Mavericks (31-29) take a three-game slide into a home matchup against the San Antonio Spurs (14-45), losers of 14 straight. The game begins at 8:30 PM ET (on BSSW and KENS).

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Spurs matchup.

Mavericks vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023

Thursday, February 23, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and KENS

BSSW and KENS Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Mavericks vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Mavericks vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Mavericks have a +29 scoring differential, putting up 113.0 points per game (21st in the league) and giving up 112.5 (11th in the NBA).

The Spurs have been outscored by 10.2 points per game (posting 112.4 points per game, 24th in league, while allowing 122.6 per contest, 30th in NBA) and have a -600 scoring differential.

These two teams average a combined 225.4 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

These teams surrender 235.1 points per game combined, 0.6 more points than this matchup's total.

Dallas is 21-36-3 ATS this season.

San Antonio is 24-35-0 ATS this season.

Mavericks and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +1600 +750 -1098 Spurs +100000 +90000 +3000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Mavericks? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.