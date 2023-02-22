Louisiana vs. Texas State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Wednesday's game that pits the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (16-12) against the Texas State Bobcats (19-8) at Cajundome has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 61-59 in favor of Louisiana. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 22.
The Ragin' Cajuns are coming off of a 69-59 loss to Arkansas State in their last outing on Saturday.
Louisiana vs. Texas State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana
Louisiana vs. Texas State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisiana 61, Texas State 59
Louisiana Schedule Analysis
- The Ragin' Cajuns' signature victory of the season came against the Houston Cougars, a top 100 team (No. 76), according to our computer rankings. The Ragin' Cajuns claimed the 55-48 home win on November 7.
- Louisiana has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (four).
Louisiana 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-51 on the road over Texas State (No. 157) on January 7
- 61-51 at home over Old Dominion (No. 163) on January 19
- 68-58 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 171) on January 26
- 54-38 over Abilene Christian (No. 179) on November 27
- 60-59 on the road over North Texas (No. 201) on November 25
Louisiana Performance Insights
- The Ragin' Cajuns score 58.7 points per game (302nd in college basketball) and give up 57.7 (38th in college basketball) for a +28 scoring differential overall.
- With 61.9 points per game in Sun Belt matchups, Louisiana is tallying 3.2 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (58.7 PPG).
- The Ragin' Cajuns are putting up 62.6 points per game this year in home games, which is 4.6 more points than they're averaging away from home (58).
- Louisiana gives up 53.7 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 60.8 in road games.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have seen an increase in scoring lately, putting up 62.2 points per game in their last 10 outings, 3.5 points more than the 58.7 they've scored this season.
