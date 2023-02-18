The Tulane Green Wave (16-7, 9-3 AAC) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the South Florida Bulls (11-15, 4-9 AAC) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Yuengling Center. The game airs on ESPNU.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. South Florida matchup.

Tulane vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Tulane vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Tulane vs. South Florida Betting Trends

Tulane has put together an 11-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Green Wave and their opponents have combined to hit the over 14 out of 23 times this season.

South Florida has compiled a 14-10-1 record against the spread this year.

The Bulls and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 19 out of 25 times this year.

Tulane Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +40000

+40000 Oddsmakers rate Tulane considerably higher (69th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (79th).

Based on its moneyline odds, Tulane has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

