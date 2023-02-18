Tulane vs. South Florida: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 18
The Tulane Green Wave (16-7, 9-3 AAC) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the South Florida Bulls (11-15, 4-9 AAC) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Yuengling Center. The game airs on ESPNU.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. South Florida matchup.
Tulane vs. South Florida Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Tulane vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tulane Moneyline
|South Florida Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tulane (-3.5)
|155.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Tulane (-3.5)
|155.5
|-155
|+135
|Tipico
|Tulane (-2.5)
|156.5
|-
|-
Tulane vs. South Florida Betting Trends
- Tulane has put together an 11-12-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Green Wave and their opponents have combined to hit the over 14 out of 23 times this season.
- South Florida has compiled a 14-10-1 record against the spread this year.
- The Bulls and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 19 out of 25 times this year.
Tulane Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +40000
- Oddsmakers rate Tulane considerably higher (69th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (79th).
- Based on its moneyline odds, Tulane has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
