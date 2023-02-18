The Dallas Stars (30-14-11) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets (17-34-4) at home on Saturday, February 18 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and BSOH.

Stars vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSSW, and BSOH Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-265) Blue Jackets (+225) 6

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have been favored on the moneyline 36 times this season, and have gone 23-13 in those games.

Dallas has won all five games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -265 or shorter.

The Stars have an implied moneyline win probability of 72.6% in this game.

Dallas' games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals 24 times.

Stars vs. Blue Jackets Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 181 (11th) Goals 139 (30th) 140 (2nd) Goals Allowed 207 (30th) 39 (14th) Power Play Goals 24 (32nd) 29 (6th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (23rd)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas has not gone over in its past 10 games.

The average amount of goals in the Stars' past 10 games is 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

In their past 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 2.3 lower than their season-long average.

The Stars' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 181 total, which makes them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

The Stars are ranked second in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 140 total goals (2.6 per game).

The team's goal differential is third-best in the league at +41.

