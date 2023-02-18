Northwestern State vs. New Orleans Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Northwestern State Lady Demons (10-14) and the New Orleans Privateers (6-17) at Prather Coliseum should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 64-61, with Northwestern State taking home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Lady Demons are coming off of a 65-50 loss to SE Louisiana in their most recent outing on Thursday.
Northwestern State vs. New Orleans Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana
Northwestern State vs. New Orleans Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northwestern State 64, New Orleans 61
Northwestern State Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Demons took down the No. 177-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Lamar Cardinals, 54-52, on January 28, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- Northwestern State has tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (seven).
Northwestern State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-66 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 246) on February 11
- 59-48 at home over Houston Christian (No. 279) on January 26
- 62-61 at home over McNeese (No. 316) on January 12
- 79-52 at home over UL Monroe (No. 334) on December 10
- 76-64 on the road over Nicholls (No. 354) on January 14
Northwestern State Performance Insights
- The Lady Demons have a -149 scoring differential, falling short by 6.2 points per game. They're putting up 59.5 points per game to rank 286th in college basketball and are giving up 65.7 per outing to rank 222nd in college basketball.
- Northwestern State is tallying 58.8 points per game this year in conference matchups, which is 0.7 fewer points per game than its overall average (59.5).
- The Lady Demons are scoring 63.9 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 55.1 points per contest.
- Northwestern State is allowing 54.8 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 21.8 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (76.6).
- The Lady Demons have been scoring 57.9 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 59.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
