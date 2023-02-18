Saturday's contest between the Northwestern State Lady Demons (10-14) and the New Orleans Privateers (6-17) at Prather Coliseum is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 64-61, with Northwestern State securing the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Privateers head into this contest following an 83-70 loss to Texas A&M-Commerce on Thursday.

New Orleans vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana

New Orleans vs. Northwestern State Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern State 64, New Orleans 61

New Orleans Schedule Analysis

The Privateers' best win this season came in a 59-42 victory over the SE Louisiana Lions on January 28.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Lady Demons are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 156th-most losses.

New Orleans has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (11).

New Orleans 2022-23 Best Wins

60-46 at home over Lamar (No. 177) on January 5

70-59 at home over Northwestern State (No. 310) on January 21

65-59 at home over McNeese (No. 316) on February 11

71-63 at home over South Alabama (No. 345) on November 14

83-68 on the road over Nicholls (No. 354) on February 9

New Orleans Performance Insights