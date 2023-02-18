Saturday's game features the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (15-10) and the McNeese Cowgirls (9-16) clashing at The Legacy Center (on February 18) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-59 victory for Texas A&M-CC.

Last time out, the Cowgirls lost 69-45 to Incarnate Word on Thursday.

McNeese vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese vs. Texas A&M-CC Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 68, McNeese 59

McNeese Schedule Analysis

  • The Cowgirls' best win this season came in a 75-67 victory against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on February 4.
  • When facing Quadrant 4 teams, McNeese is 7-8 (.467%) -- tied for the 35th-most defeats.

McNeese 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 69-54 at home over Houston Christian (No. 279) on January 14
  • 69-34 on the road over Incarnate Word (No. 306) on January 26
  • 71-65 at home over Northwestern State (No. 310) on January 5
  • 76-66 at home over UL Monroe (No. 334) on December 14
  • 77-68 on the road over Nicholls (No. 354) on January 19

McNeese Performance Insights

  • The Cowgirls' -124 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 65.0 points per game (185th in college basketball) while allowing 70.0 per outing (310th in college basketball).
  • In conference tilts, McNeese tallies fewer points per contest (64.4) than its season average (65.0).
  • At home, the Cowgirls are scoring 10.9 more points per game (70.7) than they are in road games (59.8).
  • In home games, McNeese is giving up 8.2 fewer points per game (65.7) than on the road (73.9).
  • The Cowgirls have seen a downturn in scoring lately, racking up 63.7 points per game in their last 10 outings, 1.3 points fewer than the 65.0 they've scored this season.

