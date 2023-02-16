Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest at UNT Coliseum has the North Texas Lady Eagles (9-15) matching up with the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (14-10) at 7:30 PM (on February 16). Our computer prediction projects a 65-61 win for North Texas, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Lady Techsters won their last game 68-56 against Florida Atlantic on Saturday.
Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Texas 65, Louisiana Tech 61
Louisiana Tech Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Techsters' signature win this season came in an 81-66 victory over the North Texas Lady Eagles on January 11.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Lady Eagles are 3-5 (.375%) -- tied for the 64th-most losses.
- Louisiana Tech has 10 wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in the nation.
Louisiana Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-50 over Stetson (No. 140) on November 25
- 79-74 at home over Rice (No. 163) on January 5
- 67-62 at home over UAB (No. 193) on January 26
- 61-55 on the road over UAB (No. 193) on January 14
- 71-52 over George Washington (No. 207) on November 27
Louisiana Tech Performance Insights
- The Lady Techsters outscore opponents by 5.3 points per game (posting 65.8 points per game, 171st in college basketball, and allowing 60.5 per contest, 79th in college basketball) and have a +125 scoring differential.
- In C-USA action, Louisiana Tech has averaged 1.8 fewer points (64.0) than overall (65.8) in 2022-23.
- The Lady Techsters score 69.5 points per game at home, and 59.8 away.
- Louisiana Tech is giving up fewer points at home (60.5 per game) than away (61.8).
- The Lady Techsters are putting up 64.4 points per contest over their last 10 games, which is 1.4 fewer points than their average for the season (65.8).
