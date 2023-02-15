The Dallas Mavericks, Reggie Bullock included, match up versus the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

In a 124-121 loss to the Timberwolves (his most recent game) Bullock put up six points.

In this article, we look at Bullock's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Reggie Bullock Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 6.9 10.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 4.2 Assists -- 1.4 2.2 PRA -- 11.8 16.9 PR 11.5 10.4 14.7 3PM 2.5 1.8 2.8



Reggie Bullock Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 6.8% of the Mavericks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 5.8 per contest.

He's put up 4.9 threes per game, or 11.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Bullock's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 99.6 possessions per game, while his Mavericks average 99.2 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Nuggets are ranked 13th in the NBA, giving up 112.8 points per game.

On the boards, the Nuggets have conceded 40.2 rebounds per game, which is best in the NBA.

The Nuggets concede 25.7 assists per contest, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets have given up 11.6 makes per contest, fifth in the NBA.

Reggie Bullock vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/6/2022 14 0 1 0 0 0 0 11/20/2022 26 3 4 0 1 0 1 11/18/2022 31 10 6 3 2 0 1

