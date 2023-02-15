The Denver Nuggets (40-18) are favored (by 7 points) to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (31-28) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSSW

ALT and BSSW Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 117 - Mavericks 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 7)

The Nuggets' .534 ATS win percentage (31-25-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Mavericks' .356 mark (21-35-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Denver (10-8-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 7 points or more this season (52.6%) than Dallas (4-2) does as a 7+-point underdog (66.7%).

Denver and its opponents have eclipsed the total 48.3% of the time this season (28 out of 58). That's less often than Dallas and its opponents have (33 out of 59).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 33-11, while the Mavericks are 6-13 as moneyline underdogs.

Mavericks Performance Insights

Dallas puts up 113.1 points per game and allow 112.4, ranking them 21st in the league on offense and ninth on defense.

The Mavericks are worst in the NBA in assists (22.3 per game) in 2022-23.

Beyond the arc, the Mavericks are third-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game (14.8). They are 11th in 3-point percentage at 36.4%.

In 2022-23, Dallas has taken 48.7% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 51.3% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 37.5% of Dallas' buckets have been 3-pointers, and 62.5% have been 2-pointers.

