The Los Angeles Lakers (26-32) take the court against the New Orleans Pelicans (30-28) as only 3-point favorites on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSNO.

Pelicans vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSNO

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSNO Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Pelicans vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 117 - Pelicans 116

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Pelicans (+ 3)

The Pelicans (28-29-1 ATS) have covered the spread 44.8% of the time, 3.5% more often than the Lakers (26-30-2) this year.

When the spread is set as 3 or more this season, Los Angeles (7-6) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (53.8%) than New Orleans (4-13-1) does as the underdog (22.2%).

New Orleans and its opponents have exceeded the total 55.2% of the time this season (32 out of 58). That's more often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (31 out of 58).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Pelicans are 10-19, while the Lakers are 9-6 as moneyline favorites.

Pelicans Performance Insights

New Orleans scores 115.1 points per game and give up 113.4, ranking them 11th in the NBA offensively and 15th on defense.

This season the Pelicans are ranked eighth in the league in assists at 25.8 per game.

With 10.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.6% from downtown, the Pelicans are 24th and 19th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

New Orleans takes 34.5% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 65.5% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 25.6% of New Orleans' baskets are 3-pointers, and 74.4% are 2-pointers.

