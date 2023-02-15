Josh Green plus his Dallas Mavericks teammates face off versus the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Green, in his previous game (February 13 loss against the Timberwolves) posted six points and four assists.

Below, we break down Green's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Josh Green Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 9.3 14.4 Rebounds 3.5 2.7 3.8 Assists 2.5 1.6 3.0 PRA 18.5 13.6 21.2 PR 16.5 12 18.2 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.5



Josh Green Insights vs. the Nuggets

Green is responsible for taking 4.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.0 per game.

He's connected on 1.1 threes per game, or 5.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Green's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 99.6 possessions per game, while his Mavericks average 99.2 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

On defense, the Nuggets have given up 112.8 points per game, which is 13th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Nuggets are No. 1 in the NBA, allowing 40.2 rebounds per game.

Giving up 25.7 assists per game, the Nuggets are the 18th-ranked team in the league.

Giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Nuggets are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA.

Josh Green vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/6/2022 17 2 2 0 0 0 0 11/20/2022 30 23 2 0 6 0 0 11/18/2022 18 5 1 3 0 0 0

