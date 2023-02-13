The New Orleans Pelicans (29-28) are only 2.5-point underdogs as they look to break a six-game road slide when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (27-28) on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSNO.

Pelicans vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, February 13, 2023

Monday, February 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSNO

BSOK and BSNO Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Pelicans vs. Thunder Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 118 - Pelicans 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Thunder

Pick ATS: Thunder (- 2.5)

Thunder (- 2.5) Pick OU: Under (235.5)



The Thunder's .636 ATS win percentage (35-20-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Pelicans' .474 mark (27-29-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Oklahoma City (6-3) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (66.7%) than New Orleans (7-15-1) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (30.4%).

Oklahoma City's games have gone over the total 56.4% of the time this season (31 out of 55), which is more often than New Orleans' games have (32 out of 57).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Pelicans are 9-19, while the Thunder are 7-8 as moneyline favorites.

Pelicans Performance Insights

On offense New Orleans is the 11th-ranked squad in the league (115.3 points per game). On defense it is 15th (113.6 points conceded per game).

At 25.9 assists per game, the Pelicans are eighth in the NBA.

In 2022-23, the Pelicans are 22nd in the league in 3-point makes (10.9 per game) and 18th in 3-point percentage (35.7%).

In 2022-23, New Orleans has attempted 34.4% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 65.6% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 25.6% of New Orleans' buckets have been 3-pointers, and 74.4% have been 2-pointers.

