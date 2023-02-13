The New Orleans Pelicans (29-28) are only 2.5-point underdogs as they look to break a six-game road slide when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (27-28) on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSNO.

Pelicans vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Monday, February 13, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSNO
  • Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • Venue: Paycom Center

Pelicans vs. Thunder Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Thunder 118 - Pelicans 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Thunder

  • Pick ATS: Thunder (- 2.5)
  • Pick OU: Under (235.5)
  • The Thunder's .636 ATS win percentage (35-20-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Pelicans' .474 mark (27-29-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
  • Oklahoma City (6-3) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (66.7%) than New Orleans (7-15-1) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (30.4%).
  • Oklahoma City's games have gone over the total 56.4% of the time this season (31 out of 55), which is more often than New Orleans' games have (32 out of 57).
  • As a moneyline underdog this season, the Pelicans are 9-19, while the Thunder are 7-8 as moneyline favorites.

Pelicans Performance Insights

  • On offense New Orleans is the 11th-ranked squad in the league (115.3 points per game). On defense it is 15th (113.6 points conceded per game).
  • At 25.9 assists per game, the Pelicans are eighth in the NBA.
  • In 2022-23, the Pelicans are 22nd in the league in 3-point makes (10.9 per game) and 18th in 3-point percentage (35.7%).
  • In 2022-23, New Orleans has attempted 34.4% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 65.6% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 25.6% of New Orleans' buckets have been 3-pointers, and 74.4% have been 2-pointers.

